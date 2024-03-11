Maharashtra ATS Arrests 31-Yr-Old Structural Fabricator From Mazgaon Dockyard For Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistani Intelligence

Maharashtra ATS Arrests 31-Yr-Old Structural Fabricator Mazgaon Dockyard For Leaking Sensitive Information To Pakistani Intelligence |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 31-year-old structural fabricator from Mazgaon Dockyard for allegedly leaking sensitive information on restricted areas to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO) who honey-trapped him. ATS has registered a case under the Official Secrets Act against Kalpesh Baikar and others on his contact list.

According to sources, Kalpesh had been chatting with a woman on social media for several months, and their conversation progressed to the point where he started following her orders. The allegation is that Kalpesh, who works in a place sensitive to the country's security, shared important information with his social media friend, the accused, in exchange for money.

ATS sources claim that the accused, Kalpesh, who was talking to the woman, was an agent of PIO and was trying to gather sensitive information from her by trapping her in a honey trap.

Similar Case Reported Earlier In December 2023

This is not the first such case. In December, the Maharashtra ATS arrested a 23-year-old Gaurav Patil, who worked at Mazgaon Dockyard in Mumbai, for allegedly sharing confidential information with an agent of a Pakistani-based Intelligence Operative (PIO).