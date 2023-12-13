Maha ATS Arrests 23-Year-Old Apprentice Working In Naval Dockyard For Sharing 'Sensitive' Info With Pak-Based Intel Operatives

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Wednesday (December 13) arrested a man for allegedly providing information to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives (PIOs).

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Gaurav Patil, a graduate of an industrial training institute who was undergoing an internship in the naval dockyard.

The ATS said it had received a tip-off that an Indian suspect was in contact with PIOs and had provided sensitive information to them regarding areas restricted by the central government. During interrogation, the suspect told the ATS that he was introduced to two PIOs through Facebook and WhatsApp between April / May and October.

“It was found that the said suspect had been providing confidential information to the said PIO on Facebook and WhatsApp from time to time about restricted areas of the Government of India and had also accepted money online from the said PIO,” an ATS official said.

The ATS has registered a case against Patil and three other people in his contact. The ATS officials refused to disclose the nature of the information shared by the suspect.