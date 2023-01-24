Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,561.15 each

File Image

According to a regulatory filing, India's IT major Infosys has acquired 16,74,000 shares through a buyback for an average price of Rs 1,561.15.

This takes the total number of shares bought back by the firm to 4,45,50,500 so far. Infosys has been among the gainers, on a day when IT stocks were mostly in the green.

