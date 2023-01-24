e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,561.15 each

Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,561.15 each

Infosys has been among the gainers, on a day when IT stocks were mostly in the green.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
File Image
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, India's IT major Infosys has acquired 16,74,000 shares through a buyback for an average price of Rs 1,561.15.

Read Also
Paytm conducts buyback of 7,85,000 shares for Rs 550.38 each
article-image

This takes the total number of shares bought back by the firm to 4,45,50,500 so far. Infosys has been among the gainers, on a day when IT stocks were mostly in the green.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank launches 25 more banking outlets across the country

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank launches 25 more banking outlets across the country

Vistara to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan

Vistara to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan

Budget 2023: Buzzwords you should know

Budget 2023: Buzzwords you should know

TCS titled 'Leader and Star Performer' in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Everest Group

TCS titled 'Leader and Star Performer' in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Everest Group

Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,561.15 each

Infosys buys back 16,74,000 shares for Rs 1,561.15 each