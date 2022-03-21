Infosys recognized as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

Infosys has today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies, for the second consecutive year.

Through this recognition, Infosys has become the only company in India, and one of the four honorees globally, in the software and services industry, it said in a press statement.

In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized from 22 countries and across 45 industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics Quotient across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer, Ethisphere. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Infosys for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, “Being ethical is at the heart of everything we do, and one of the core values on which Infosys has built its success over the years. We are honored to receive this recognition from the prestigious Ethisphere Institute. Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year is a testament to our excellence in ethical practices and our commitment to operate with utmost integrity and transparency as articulated in our C-LIFE values.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:38 PM IST