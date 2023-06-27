Infosys Collaborates With Skillsoft To Foster Digital Learning Through Its Springboard Platform | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skillsoft, a leading provider of transformative learning experiences, to revamp education and learning for students from class 6 to lifelong learners in India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Infosys will provide learners, free of cost, access to a rich repository of Skillsoft learning content designed to build technology, leadership and business, and behavioral skills through Infosys Springboard.

Aimed at creating learning and employment avenues for school students, graduates, and lifelong learners, this collaboration will democratize learning for eager minds and prepare them to be future-ready.

The content ranges from Skillsoft’s basic to advanced level courses covering topics such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), data science, cloud, cybersecurity, and effective communication and presentation. To cater to beneficiaries in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, all content will be augmented with commentaries in multiple Indian regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil and in some international languages, enabling beneficiaries across the globe to transcend linguistic barriers.

“Infosys’ collaboration with Skillsoft strongly aligns with the company’s vision to democratize quality learning for lifelong learners. This collaboration, aided by commentaries in Indian regional language and international language subtitles, will transcend geographical boundaries and offer solid learning opportunities to learners across the world,” said, Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training and Assessment – Infosys.

“Like Infosys, Skillsoft is passionate about democratizing learning and providing access to upskilling and reskilling opportunities,” said, Apratim Purakayastha, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Skillsoft.

