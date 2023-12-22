Infosys Allots 11,965 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limited on Friday announced that the Company has allotted 11,965 equity shares vide Board Resolution dated December 20, 2023 and approved on December 22, 2023, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were allotted as:

i) 10,532 equity shares under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan;

ii) 1,433 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

Consequent to the allotment, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,75,22,37,770 divided into 4,15,04,47,554 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Infosys Limited shares

The shares of Infosys Limited on Friday at 1:20 pm IST were at Rs 1,542.05, up by 0.39 per cent.

Prior to this , the company on November 20, 2023 has allotted 39,116 equity shares, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees as hereunder: 35,257 equity shares under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan; and 3,859 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.