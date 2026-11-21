IndusInd Bank |

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank has terminated the employment of its former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sumant Kathpalia, with immediate effect following an internal disciplinary investigation. The private sector lender has also decided to invoke malus and clawback provisions to recover or cancel eligible performance-linked compensation.

The decision was approved by the bank's board on November 20, 2026, after reviewing an inquiry report submitted by a former Bombay High Court judge, according to a regulatory filing.

IndusInd Bank Board Takes Action

The bank said its board, acting as the disciplinary authority, examined the findings of the internal investigation before deciding to dismiss Kathpalia.

The lender will apply malus and clawback provisions retrospectively from March 24, 2020, when Kathpalia first assumed charge as Managing Director and CEO. These provisions allow companies to withhold, cancel or recover executive bonuses and stock-based incentives under specified circumstances.

Why Was Sumant Kathpalia Suspended?

Kathpalia submitted his resignation on April 29, 2025, taking moral responsibility for lapses brought to his attention. However, IndusInd Bank informed him that he would remain in its employment until further communication.

The bank subsequently initiated disciplinary proceedings under its internal code of conduct and suspended him on June 18, 2025, pending completion of the investigation.

₹1,960 Crore Accounting Discrepancies

Kathpalia's departure followed the discovery of significant accounting irregularities in IndusInd Bank's derivatives portfolio. An independent review estimated that these discrepancies would have an adverse impact of nearly ₹1,960 crore on the bank's profit and loss account.

The accounting controversy raised concerns over internal controls, financial reporting practices and corporate governance at the private lender.

IndusInd Bank Q1 FY27 Performance

Despite the earlier accounting controversy, IndusInd Bank reported a modest improvement in key financial indicators during the first quarter of FY27. Net interest income increased 1% year-on-year to ₹4,685 crore, while the gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 3.25%.

Gross slippages declined to ₹1,660 crore from ₹2,567 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The latest disciplinary action marks another significant development in the bank's efforts to address governance concerns and strengthen accountability.

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