 IndusInd Bank Q3 Net Profit Slumps To ₹1,279 Crore, Revenue Slides 14% Sequentially
IndusInd Bank’s Q3 FY26 net profit fell 56.6 percent QoQ to Rs 1,279 crore as revenue declined sequentially and year-on-year. Lower operating income and normalised other income weighed on earnings, despite sharply lower provisions and stable asset quality during the quarter.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank reported a 56.6 percent sequential decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,279 crore in Q3 FY26, with total income slipping 1.4 percent to Rs 13,080 crore. The profit drop follows a sharp Q2 figure of Rs 2,951 crore and Rs 1,402 crore in Q1.

The quarterly trajectory reveals heavy moderation amid elevated provisioning in the previous quarter and a normalization in Q3 earnings.

IndusInd Bank posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,279 crore in the December quarter, down 56.6 percent from Rs 2,951 crore in Q2 and 8.8 percent lower year-on-year from Rs 1,402 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,080 crore, reflecting a 1.4 percent dip sequentially and 13.7 percent fall year-on-year.

The decline is attributed to muted loan growth, normalization of other income, and base effects from the prior quarter's windfall.

Sequential growth moderates

Total expenses excluding provisions stood at Rs 11,228 crore, down 2.8 percent from Rs 11,555 crore in Q2. The quarter included an additional Rs 229 crore hit due to recognition of liabilities under the new labour code, which inflated employee cost figures. Meanwhile, provisions normalized to Rs 649 crore from Rs 4,613 crore in Q2, indicating prior provisioning was likely one-off or precautionary.

Despite the expense moderation, earnings saw pressure due to lower operating income and higher effective tax outgo.

Nine-month performance cools off

For the 9M FY26 period, IndusInd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,904 crore, down 25 percent from Rs 6,539 crore a year ago. Revenue during the same period declined 20.1 percent to Rs 45,015 crore from Rs 56,358 crore in 9M FY25.

Asset quality improved with gross NPA ratio easing to 3.13 percent from 3.60 percent last year, while net NPA stood stable at 0.95 percent . The bank maintains a cautious outlook amid regulatory transitions and internal clean-ups.

