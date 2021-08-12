IndusInd Bank launches its first mega Currency Chest in Chandigarh

IndusInd Bank today launched its mega Currency Chest at Chandigarh. A currency chest is a depository of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where the excess money meant for the banks and ATMs is stored. They are located in the premises of selected branches of the banks pan-India.

IndusInd's new mega Currency Chest will service 218 branches of IndusInd Bank across Punjab and Haryana, along with branches of other banks located in the two states. The launch is a testament of the banks’ effort to increase efficiency of currency management in the Tricity region comprising - Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Speaking about the launch, Anil Rao, Head – Operations & Solutions Delivery Group, IndusInd Bank said, “The initiative, is part of our ongoing efforts of ensuring effective circulation of currency, continuous supply of clean currency notes as well as timely withdrawal of soiled ones. With this, we have further expanded our existing network of Currency Chests that are present across the country, and look forward to offering our valued customers with a seamless banking experience.”

The mega Currency Chest in Chandigarh is an addition to the Bank’s existing network of five Currency Chests that are located at New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Thane, near Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:17 PM IST