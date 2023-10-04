IndusInd Bank Introduces INDIE, A Customer Oriented Digital Banking App With Multiple Industry-First Offerings | File photo

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday introduced a hyper-personalized financial super-app named ‘INDIE’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About the INDIE app

INDIE is a new mobile banking app from IndusInd Bank that offers a completely differentiated experience to customers who are digitally savvy and looking for a superlative digital experience. The app leverages advanced analytics to provide personalized insights to its customers.

The app offers many industry first features including ultra flexible products that users can personalize as per their needs. The app aims to usher in a revolutionary new way to bank and make finance easier, safer and much more engaging than traditional banking apps.

INDIE offers unique ability to personalize the customers’ financial products. For instance, INDIE offers an instant line of credit of up to Rs. 5 lakh which is ultra flexible unlike a standard personal loan.

Read Also IndusInd Bank Announces Global Partnership With ICC For Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Customers can choose the amount required and take only as much as needed each time, and pay interest only on what they take. This app also offers the most transparent rewards program, that allows its customers the flexibility to choose their preferred brands out of top ecommerce brands earn upto 3 percent rewards per Rs. 100 spend (1 reward point valued at ₹1) on brands of their choice.

The rewards can be redeemed for cashback right from the app or for exciting deals or vouchers and customers can even change the brands selected by them as per their needs on ongoing basis.

At the same time, INDIE also offers the best of IndusInd Bank such as choice of account number, a high-interest-bearing savings account which provides upto to 6.75 percent p.a. return, fixed deposits that offer exclusive returns of up to 7.85 percent p.a.

Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are delighted to introduce 'INDIE', a revolutionary hyper-personalized super-app designed to empower our customers with an all-in-one digital financial solution. INDIE is another step towards accelerating the Bank’s digital strategy 2.0 enabling a seamless and intelligent banking experience addressing the evolving needs of modern consumers. INDIE is not just an app; it's a financial ally, helping our customers navigate their financial journey with ease, intelligence, and security.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)