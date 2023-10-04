HDFC Bank Announces Q2 Updates With 57.7% YoY Growth In Advances And 30% YoY Rise In Deposits | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the Q2 updates, through an exchange filing.

Bank’s gross advances

The Bank’s gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹ 23,545 billion as of September 30, 2023, a growth of around 57.7 percent over ₹ 14,933 billion as of September 30, 2022 and a growth of around 44.4 percent over ₹ 16,300 billion as of June 30, 2023. Grossing up for transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the Bank’s advances grew by around 60.0 percent over September 30, 2022 and around 43.0 percent over June 30, 2023.

As per the Bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 111.5 percent over September 30, 2022 and around 85.0 percent over June 30, 2023; commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 29.5 percent over September 30, 2022 and around 9.5 percent over June 30, 2023; corporate & other wholesale loans grew by around 8.0 percent over September 30, 2022 and around 6.0 percent over June 30, 2023; and non-individual loans of the erstwhile HDFC Limited (eHDFCL) aggregated to approximately ₹ 1,025 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Bank’s deposits

The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹ 21,730 billion as of September 30, 2023, a growth of around 29.9 percent over ₹ 16,734 billion as of September 30, 2022 and a growth of around 13.6 percent over ₹ 19,131 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Bank’s CASA deposits

The Bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately ₹ 8,175 billion as of September 30, 2023, a growth of around 7.6 percent over ₹ 7,597 billion as of September 30, 2022 and around 0.6 percent over ₹ 8,130 billion as of June 30, 2023. The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 37.6 percent as of September 30, 2023, as compared to 45.4 percent as of September 30, 2022, and 42.5 percent as of June 30, 2023.

HDFC Limited amalgamated with and into HDFC Bank on July 01, 2023.

The Bank’s gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹ 23,545 billion as of September 30, 2023. Advances grew by around ₹ 1,101 billion in the quarter registering a growth of around 4.9 percent over the proforma merged advances of ₹ 22,444 billion as of June 30, 2023.

The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹ 21,730 billion as of September 30, 2023. Deposits grew by around ₹ 1,092 billion in the quarter registering a growth of around 5.3 percent over the proforma merged deposits of ₹ 20,638 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Home loan disbursals during the first quarter post merger were the best ever at ₹ 480 billion. This is a growth of 14.0 percent over the quarter ending June 30, 2023, and a growth of 10.5 percent over the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

