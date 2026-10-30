 IndoStar Capital Finance Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Disbursements Surge 51% To ₹1,399 Crore, NII Up 27%
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HomeBusinessIndoStar Capital Finance Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Disbursements Surge 51% To ₹1,399 Crore, NII Up 27%

IndoStar Capital Finance Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Disbursements Surge 51% To ₹1,399 Crore, NII Up 27%

IndoStar Capital Finance reported a 51% year-on-year increase in disbursements to ₹1,399 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. The company's Asset Under Management (AUM) reached ₹8,459 crore as of 30 September 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
IndoStar Capital Finance Reports Strong Q2 FY27, Disbursements Surge 51% To ₹1,399 Crore, NII Up 27%
IndoStar Capital Finance |

Mumbai: IndoStar Capital Finance, a non-banking finance company, announced its standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 on October 29, 2026.

Financial Performance

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2 FY27 increased 27% year-on-year to ₹242.3 crore, and 10% quarter-on-quarter. Pre-provision operating profit rose 58% year-on-year to ₹109.2 crore.

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Asset Quality and Funding

Profit after tax stood at ₹13.1 crore for the quarter. Gross Stage 3 assets were 4.5% as of 30 September 2026, with Net Stage 3 assets at 2.4%. The weighted average cost of funds decreased to 9.7% in Q2 FY27 from 10.4% in Q2 FY26, a 70 basis point improvement.

Portfolio and Network Expansion

Vehicle Finance and Micro Loans Against Property (M-LAP) expanded by 3% and 29% quarter-on-quarter, respectively. The company also expanded its branch network to 475 locations across 24 states and union territories, adding 7 new branches during the quarter.

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Capital Adequacy

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) for standalone operations was 36.0% in Q2 FY27, compared to 34.8% in Q1 FY27. Leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) was 1.6x in Q2 FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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