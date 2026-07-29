IndoStar Capital Finance Reports ₹11.47 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: IndoStar Capital Finance Limited announced a consolidated net profit of ₹11.47 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on June 30, 2026. This is a notable improvement compared to the consolidated net loss of ₹423.93 crore recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹366.72 crore for Q1 FY27, up from ₹346.78 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses for the same period decreased to ₹355.24 crore from ₹770.70 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Revenue and Expenses

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹363.87 crore, compared to ₹346.67 crore in the previous quarter. Finance costs were reported at ₹144.38 crore, while impairment on financial instruments was ₹81.45 crore for the quarter.

Share Capital and EPS

The paid-up equity share capital was ₹161.59 crore as of June 30, 2026, slightly up from ₹161.54 crore in the preceding quarter. Consolidated basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ₹0.71 for Q1 FY27, compared to a negative ₹26.24 in Q4 FY26.

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Debt Issuance and AGM

The Board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to ₹6,000 crore in a year through private placement, subject to shareholder approval. The 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Friday, September 25, 2026, to consider this and other proposals.

Auditor Appointment

S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP was appointed as the statutory auditors for three consecutive years, subject to approval at the 17th AGM. This appointment is based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Trading Window

The trading window for dealing in the company's securities by designated persons will open on Monday, August 03, 2026. The board meeting commenced at 01:00 p.m. IST and concluded at 02:45 p.m. IST.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.