 Indore SEZ Exports Surge Past ₹10,000 Crore In April-December 2025, Up 8.26% YoY On Strong Pharma Demand
Exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone crossed ₹10,573 crore in the first nine months of FY 2025-26 (April-December 2025), marking an 8.26% increase from ₹9,766 crore in the same period last year. Pharmaceuticals account for about 70% of shipments, with the US as a key destination. The 572-hectare SEZ in Pithampur hosts 59 units, including 22 pharma plants.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Indore: Exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) crossed Rs 10,000 crore during the first nine months of financial year 2025-26, registering an 8.26 percent uptick. The SEZ exported goods worth Rs 10,573 crore from April to December 2025, said an official of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The exports had stood at Rs 9,766 crore during the same period in the last fiscal.

