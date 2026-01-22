Indore SEZ Exports Surge Past ₹10,000 Crore In April-December 2025, Up 8.26% YoY On Strong Pharma Demand

File Image |

Indore: Exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) crossed Rs 10,000 crore during the first nine months of financial year 2025-26, registering an 8.26 percent uptick. The SEZ exported goods worth Rs 10,573 crore from April to December 2025, said an official of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The exports had stood at Rs 9,766 crore during the same period in the last fiscal.

"About 70 percent of exports from the Indore SEZ are pharmaceuticals, and the US is among the top importers of these drugs," the official said. The SEZ, spread over 572 hectares in the Pithampur Industrial Area, houses 59 plants in various sectors including packaging materials, engineering, textiles and food processing. Of these, 22 are in the pharmaceutical sector.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.