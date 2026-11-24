Indobell Insulations |

Mumbai: Indobell Insulations Limited has secured an international export order worth $194,736 from US-based Nisource Generation Company LLC, strengthening its presence in the overseas industrial insulation market, according to a stock exchange filing dated November 24, 2026.

The contract involves the supply of specialised steam turbine insulation products, with execution scheduled for completion in October 2027.

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Export Order

Under the agreement, Indobell Insulations will supply steam turbine insulation blanket therm products to the American company. The contract represents another international business opportunity for the Indian insulation solutions manufacturer.

Steam turbine insulation products are widely used in power generation and industrial facilities to minimise heat loss, improve thermal efficiency and support operational performance. The latest order highlights the company's participation in the international market for specialised industrial insulation solutions.

Execution Timeline

According to the regulatory filing, Indobell Insulations is expected to complete the export order by October 5, 2027. The company has agreed to payment terms of Net 150 Monthly, while the contract will be executed under FCA SUP-Supplier Factory Incoterms.

Under Free Carrier (FCA) arrangements, the supplier generally delivers goods to the designated carrier at an agreed location, with subsequent transportation responsibilities governed by contractual terms. Timely execution and adherence to product quality requirements will remain important for the successful completion of the overseas contract.

Global Expansion

The latest export order provides Indobell Insulations with an opportunity to strengthen its commercial presence in the United States and expand its international customer base.

Growing emphasis on energy efficiency, thermal management and industrial performance continues to support demand for specialised insulation products across power generation facilities.

International contracts can also help domestic manufacturers diversify their revenue streams and reduce dependence on individual geographical markets.

However, the company has not disclosed the expected profit margins or financial impact of the contract. Investors may closely monitor the execution progress, future export orders and the company's overseas business performance in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess investment risks.

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