Indobell Insulations Secures $82,500 Export Order For Steam Turbine Insulation From GE Vernova

Indobell Insulations Limited has secured an export order worth 82,500 dollars from GE Vernova Operations LLC, USA, for steam turbine insulation products. |

Kolkata: Indobell Insulations is strengthening its export footprint with a new international order, signaling steady traction in global industrial supply chains.

Indobell Insulations has received an export order valued at 82,500 dollars for steam turbine insulation products. The contract has been awarded by GE Vernova Operations LLC, based in Cambridge, USA. As outlined in the annexure on page 2, the order pertains specifically to Blanket Therm insulation solutions, a key product category used in turbine systems for thermal efficiency and safety.

The order is structured as an international contract with defined commercial terms. Payment is set on a net 150 monthly basis, and delivery will follow FCA supplier factory terms. The execution timeline extends until June 2027, indicating a medium-term fulfillment schedule. The agreement is denominated in US dollars, reflecting its export-oriented nature and exposure to global markets.

Read Also Indobell Insulations Cancels $73,500 Export Order After Client Withdraws Purchase Due To Error

This contract highlights Indobell’s growing engagement with international clients in the industrial and energy sectors. By securing business from a global player like GE Vernova, the company is reinforcing its capability to meet international standards and specifications. The order also signals continued demand for specialized insulation solutions in turbine and power-related applications.

The company confirmed that the transaction does not involve any related party interests, ensuring transparency and arm’s length execution. Additionally, promoters or group entities have no direct or indirect interest in the awarding entity. This clean transaction structure aligns with regulatory requirements and strengthens investor confidence in governance practices.

Indobell Insulations’ latest export order reflects its steady expansion into global markets while maintaining disciplined execution and compliance standards. The contract adds to its international order book and supports its positioning in specialized industrial insulation solutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.