India's Digital Growth To Be Driven By AI, 5G Expansion And Data Centre Investments, Creating New Business Opportunities Across Sectors |

New Delhi: India’s next digital growth cycle is expected to be driven by artificial intelligence, expanding 5G networks and rising investments in data centres, creating business opportunities across telecom, banking, manufacturing, healthcare and technology infrastructure, a report has said.

After a decade of rapid progress in mobile internet penetration, digital payments and online services, the focus is now shifting towards building advanced technology infrastructure that can support businesses, improve productivity and accelerate innovation, according to 'Business News This Week' report.

The transition is expected to create opportunities across several industries, including telecommunications, information technology, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and logistics.

As companies increasingly integrate AI into their operations and demand for computing power rises, investments in cloud infrastructure, data centres and next-generation connectivity are also gaining momentum.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a central role in this transformation. The government's IndiaAI Mission, backed by an allocation of more than Rs 10,300 crore over five years, aims to strengthen the domestic AI ecosystem through computing infrastructure, research, innovation and startup support.

Meanwhile, the expansion of 5G networks is opening up new possibilities for telecom operators and enterprise customers.

With 5G connectivity reaching 99.9 per cent of India's districts and more than 5.23 lakh base stations deployed by early 2026, according to government-linked figures cited in industry reports, the focus is increasingly shifting from network expansion to monetisation.

Another segment attracting growing attention is India's data centre industry. The increasing adoption of AI, cloud computing and digital services is driving demand for high-capacity computing and storage infrastructure. Industry estimates place India's operational data centre capacity at around 1.5-1.6 GW in 2026, with projections indicating potential expansion to 6-8 GW by 2029-2030, the report said.

Alongside infrastructure development, data security and regulatory compliance are becoming increasingly important for businesses.

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The growing volume of financial records, customer information and operational data being processed digitally is creating demand for cybersecurity, secure cloud storage and data management solutions.

India's Digital Personal Data Protection framework is also placing greater emphasis on responsible handling of personal information.

Agriculture could also see wider adoption of regional-language AI applications and digital advisory platforms, helping farmers access information and services.

In retail and e-commerce, AI-based demand forecasting, personalised customer experiences and automated supply-chain management could improve business efficiency.

Cybersecurity risks and the need to ensure that smaller businesses and rural communities benefit from technological development remain other important considerations. Addressing these challenges will be essential to translating infrastructure investments into sustainable economic growth.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)