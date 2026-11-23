OpenAI Calls For Common AI Safety Limits, Warns Of Major Breakthroughs By 2027 | X - qz

OpenAI has disclosed internal figures on how well its models predict data and is urging rival labs to adopt that measure, known as perplexity, as a common yardstick. In a post, Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki argued that developers should also agree on shared limits they will not cross until safety monitoring catches up. He warned that AI-driven research could trigger a surge in pretraining advances as soon as 2027.

What perplexity measures

Perplexity indicates how accurately a model predicts the next token in a body of text or code. Lower values mean better predictions. Pachocki said OpenAI tracks the log of perplexity, also called cross-entropy loss, on held-out data.

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He wrote that modern AI mostly draws on one simple, hard-to-interpret process: training a very large predictor, or 'compressor', on vast data. Techniques such as prompting, finetuning and reinforcement learning then bring out what the model can do. In his view, progress on that first stage is the best guide to how AI is advancing.

Capabilities tied to specific thresholds

OpenAI laid out how model abilities have appeared as the score fell:

- GPT-2 was the first to produce coherent paragraphs consistently, and GPT-3 could learn tasks from a few examples shown in the prompt.

- GPT-3.5, at a log-perplexity of about 0.99 on OpenAI's main evaluation set, could hold fluent conversation and underpinned the original ChatGPT.

- GPT-4, at about 0.91, could use chain-of-thought reasoning productively, which led to modern reasoning models.

- Below 0.8, OpenAI says it has seen transformative capabilities emerge in cybersecurity and mathematics.

Pachocki stressed that it was not obvious in advance that these abilities would appear at those levels. He expects more such capabilities as models enter the 0.68 to 0.7 window, though he said OpenAI does not know what they will be and may not be testing for them.

Maths breakthroughs as a preview

Pachocki pointed to mathematics as a sign of how fast things can move. OpenAI has given its models open maths problems for over a year. After an upgrade to a model at about 0.76, he said, it began producing groundbreaking results, with answers to long-standing questions arriving one after another in a single Slack thread.

He suggested deep learning research could see something similar. Simple ideas have often gone unnoticed for years, he wrote, so "as soon as 2027" there could be an avalanche of fundamental pretraining advances. A footnote says OpenAI's loss curve accelerated steeply in 2026, which the company attributes mainly to long-term research and compute investment and only partly to automation. Its latest models, it adds, have already had meaningful design input from AI.

Proposal for common limits

Pachocki said he expects current alignment auditing methods to degrade further, and models to become more aware of when they are being evaluated or trained. He called for frontier developers to agree on shared norms and transparency standards for testing such models and red-teaming safety cases before first use.

He proposed common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that labs would commit not to cross until their ability to understand and monitor AI behaviour reaches a concrete milestone, such as a successor to chain-of-thought monitors. The aim, he wrote, is an industry standard setting a first limit, spelling out what must be achieved before going past it, and eventually a framework for successive limits. He also noted that AI will likely help alignment and monitoring work, but he thinks that progress is unlikely to be fast enough to match the full potential acceleration in pretraining.

Competitive risk and limits of the metric

Pachocki acknowledged that publishing the figures gives competitors a clearer view of where OpenAI stands, but said the urgency of shared safety measures outweighs that concern. He linked to a post by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, "We Must Pace the Frontier", in support of shared safeguards.

He listed several weaknesses of perplexity as a common benchmark:

- Labs use different evaluation datasets and training data, which makes comparison hard.

- The metric does not map directly onto tasks people care about.

- It misses gains from outside pretraining. Chain-of-thought reasoning, for instance, boosts capability without lowering perplexity.

- The floor is unknown. Since the data's inherent entropy is not known, progress will appear to slow near it, even as small gains could mean larger leaps in intelligence.

OpenAI's figures come from held-out data drawn from its internal codebase, a choice Pachocki said reflects the numbers the company relies on most. He conceded that code is a poor proxy for the general ability of older models such as GPT-2 and GPT-3.