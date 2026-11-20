Apple To Build Proactive AI Agent to Challenge Meta, OpenAI & Google |

Apple is developing a new AI agent capable of performing complex tasks across apps, browsing the web and writing code, according to a recent job listing that reveals the company’s growing ambitions in autonomous AI.

Job listing reveals ambitious vision

The project came to light through Apple’s recruitment of a senior engineering leader. The job description outlines an AI agent designed to operate a computer much like a capable human user. It would browse websites, switch between apps, run commands, write and debug code, and call external services, selecting the right tool for each step with minimal user input.

The listing emphasises that the agent must deliver this capability “privately and with the polish people expect from Apple.” Privacy, safety and security are described as central to the design.

Read Also Apple's iPhone Camera Software Chief Jon McCormack Retires After 8 Years

Integration with Siri and Apple’s AI stack

The role involves close collaboration with teams working on Siri, UI frameworks and Apple Foundation Models. This suggests the agent is intended to sit at the heart of Apple’s broader AI strategy rather than exist as a standalone product.

Racing against rivals

Apple’s move comes as competitors accelerate their own agent efforts. Meta launched Muse in September, OpenAI introduced Dots, Anthropic released Claude Duet, and Google has expanded its Gemini Spark agent under the Tasks branding. These tools are designed to handle multi-step tasks, sometimes acting proactively without waiting for explicit instructions - an area where Apple’s current Siri capabilities still lag.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Apple planned to evolve Siri into a more capable AI agent around 2027. The new job listing indicates the company is actively building the technical foundation for that shift. Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, has reportedly been pressing software engineering chief Craig Federighi to accelerate the company’s AI development.

Privacy as a differentiator

While rivals focus on speed and capability, Apple is positioning privacy as a core advantage. The company is signalling that its agent will perform advanced tasks while keeping user data protected — a message consistent with its long-standing marketing around on-device intelligence and data security.

The job listing makes clear that Apple is no longer content to watch from the sidelines as Meta, OpenAI, Google and Anthropic define the next phase of AI assistants.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!