Indobell Insulations Secures $70,700 Export Order For Steam Turbine Insulation Delivery By November 2026

Indobell Insulations Limited has secured an export order worth USD 70,700 from GE Vernova Parts & Products GmbH, Switzerland, for supplying steam turbine insulation products. |

Kolkata: A fresh export win is giving Indobell Insulations a foothold in international industrial supply, highlighting steady demand for specialized insulation solutions in global energy infrastructure.

Indobell Insulations has received an export order for Steam Turbine Insulation – Blanket Therm valued at 70,700 dollars. The order has been awarded by GE Vernova Parts & Products GmbH, based in Baden, Switzerland, marking an international business engagement for the company.

As outlined in the annexure on page 2, the contract includes payment terms set at 150 days from the invoice date and follows FCA supplier factory delivery terms. The transaction will be executed in US dollars, reinforcing its export-oriented nature.

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The company is expected to complete the order by November 2026. The defined timeline reflects a structured delivery schedule aligned with industrial project requirements, particularly in the steam turbine segment.

This order strengthens Indobell’s presence in the international market for thermal insulation solutions used in power equipment. The contract does not involve any related party transactions or promoter interest, ensuring an arm’s length business deal.

With this export order, the company continues to build its credentials in supplying specialized insulation products to global clients in the energy sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure. Forward-looking statements, if any, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.