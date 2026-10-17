Indo Rama Synthetics Posts 201.8% PAT Rise To ₹74.1 Crore In Q2 FY27; Plans ₹200 Crore Investment

Indo Rama |

Mumbai: Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd announced on Thursday that its profit after tax (PAT) rose by 201.8% year-on-year to ₹74.1 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on 30 September 2026. The company’s total income for Q2 FY27 increased by 10.0% year-on-year to ₹1,344.0 crore.

Financial Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 grew by 46.4% year-on-year to ₹117.7 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 8.8% in Q2 FY27, up from 6.6% in Q2 FY26, while the PAT margin improved to 5.5% from 2.0% in the corresponding period last year.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, the company’s total income stood at ₹2,284.2 crore, marking a degrowth of 9.7% due to supply chain issues stemming from geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Half-year PAT increased by 78.3% year-on-year to ₹137.8 crore, with the half-year EBITDA growing by 24.9% year-on-year to ₹225.7 crore.

Chairman's Comments

Om Prakash Lohia, chairman and managing director, noted the strong performance despite a challenging operating environment. He stated that geopolitical developments led to increased crude oil prices and continued volatility across the polyester value chain.

Future Investment Plans

Indo Rama Synthetics plans to invest approximately ₹200 crore over the next 12 to 18 months. This investment aims to diversify its offerings into specialty fibre and filament products, expanding its product portfolio and participation in value-added segments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.