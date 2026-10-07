Maharashtra Synthetic Milk Racket: Detergent Found In All 6 Manchar Samples As FDA Probe Widens; 25 Arrested | AI

Mumbai: Three months after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) busted an alleged Rs 11.48-crore synthetic milk racket spread across multiple districts, the investigation has uncovered more serious evidence of chemical adulteration, with detergent detected in all six milk samples tested in the Manchar case in Pune district.

Multiple Substances Under Scanner

The latest findings show that the suspected racket was not merely diluting milk but allegedly using different chemicals and milk derivatives to artificially manipulate its composition. The investigation found skimmed milk powder (SMP) being used to increase solids-not-fat (SNF), whey powder to alter protein content, edible oil to increase fat, and emulsifiers and detergent to mix the ingredients.

The development is a continuation of the racket busted by the FDA and Pune Rural Police in July. In its earlier operation, FDA conducted raids across Pune, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Jalna and Thane, seized material and assets worth Rs 11.48 crore and destroyed nearly 20,000 litres of suspected synthetic milk. At that stage, 26 people had been booked and 13 arrested.

Avasari Khurd Raid Crucial

The latest investigation began with a raid on Navkar Distributors at Avasari Khurd, Ambegaon, on July 4, where FDA officials found whey and whey-permeate powders, emulsifiers, detergent and other substances suspected to be used for milk adulteration.

At Akash Dairy Farm, Manchar, six milk samples collected on July 6 were analysed by the FDA laboratory. The report received on September 28 found all six samples positive for detergent. Supplementary analysis further detected Alphox-200 Ethoxylate, chemically identified as Nonylphenol Ethoxylate, in all six samples. Their fat and SNF levels were also below prescribed standards.

Industrial Surfactant Detected

The health concern is significant because detergent is not a food ingredient and can cause gastrointestinal irritation and other complications. Nonylphenol ethoxylate is an industrial surfactant and its presence indicates contamination with a chemical meant for non-food use.

In addition, a sample from Atharva Milk and Milk Product Industries was also found detergent-positive and was declared unsafe for human consumption.

So far, in this racket, 37 accused have been identified of which 25 have been arrested.

During the continuing probe, investigators allegedly traced a supply chain from the accused Sushant Babanrao Hinge, identified earlier as the alleged mastermind, through Mahalakshmi Milk and Milk Products and Yogininatha Milk Suppliers to Sonai Dairy in Indapur.

In two Solapur cases, detergent-positive milk led to the destruction of 16,730 litres worth Rs 6.69 lakh, further widening the investigation into the alleged network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/