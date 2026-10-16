E2E Networks Q2 FY27 revenue jumps to ₹2,238 Mn, PAT rises to ₹727 Mn, signs ₹1,000 Cr AI deal

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Mumbai: E2E Networks Limited, an AI-First Cloud GPU Platform, announced on October 16, 2026, its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Performance

For Q2 FY27, the company's revenue reached ₹2,238 Mn, marking a 411% year-on-year increase and a 43% quarter-on-quarter growth. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹727 Mn, with a PAT margin of 32.5%.

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Half-Year Summary

For the first half of FY27 (April-September 2026), E2E Networks reported a revenue of ₹3,805 Mn, up 376% year-on-year from ₹799 Mn in H1 FY26. Half-year EBITDA was ₹2,894 Mn at a 76.0% margin, representing 2.3 times the full-year FY26 EBITDA.

New AI Contract

The company signed a binding term sheet for a multi-year cloud GPU contract valued at approximately ₹1,000 crore (excluding taxes) with an Indian sovereign AI company. This contract, which includes NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services, is valid through June 2029.

Leadership Appointments

E2E Networks strengthened its leadership team with several key appointments. Anand Ganapathy joined as Chief Revenue Officer, Abhishek Shindadkar as Head of Founder's Office, and Vinod Kumar as Senior Vice President, Field CTO.

Management Outlook

Management stated, “Q2 FY27 revenue 5.1x year-on-year to ₹2,238 Mn, EBITDA margin expanded further to 76.6%, and PAT rose to ₹727 Mn. The ~₹1,000 Cr sovereign AI contract for Blackwell GPUs gives us strong revenue visibility through 2029.” The company remains focused on capacity expansion to meet India’s demand for AI compute.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.