E2E Networks Net Profit Jumps To ₹43.88 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 334%

Mumbai: E2E Networks Ltd announced on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, a consolidated net profit of ₹43.88 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a substantial increase compared to the net loss of ₹2.84 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Revenue Growth
Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹156.76 crore. This represents a 334.09% increase from ₹36.11 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Quarterly Performance
Sequentially, the company's net profit rose from ₹6.44 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26). Revenue from operations also increased from ₹95.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter.
Total Income and Expenses
Total consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹168.18 crore, up from ₹51.11 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses for the period were ₹109.55 crore, compared to ₹54.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Earnings Per Share
Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹2.14. This is an improvement from a basic loss per share of ₹0.14 reported in Q1 FY26.
Share Subdivision and Listing
The company's equity shares underwent a 1:10 sub-division, effective 5 June 2026. The shares were also listed on the Main Board of BSE Limited from 12 June 2026.
Subsidiary Incorporation
E2E Networks incorporated Sovcloud Technologies Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary on 17 June 2026. This subsidiary had not commenced business operations as of 30 June 2026.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.