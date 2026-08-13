Indigo Paints Profit Rises 60% To ₹41.7 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 20%

Indigo Paints Q1 FY27 consolidated profit rose 60 percent YoY to Rs 41.7 crore. | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Indigo Paints Limited reported a 60 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.7 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 26.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 20 percent to Rs 369.7 crore from Rs 308.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, however, net profit declined 30 percent from Rs 59.2 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue fell 13 percent from Rs 425.3 crore.

Q1 Performance

The paints manufacturer reported total income of Rs 379.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 21 percent from Rs 314.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 323.8 crore from Rs 280.1 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 56.0 crore, rising 61 percent from Rs 34.8 crore in Q1 FY26. The company reported a total tax expense of Rs 14.3 crore during the quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income declined 11 percent from Rs 425.6 crore, while total expenses fell 6.4 percent from Rs 346.0 crore. Profit before tax declined 30 percent sequentially from Rs 79.6 crore.

The company did not report any exceptional item during Q1 FY27. Consolidated EBITDA, excluding other income, stood at Rs 62.0 crore, up 40 percent from Rs 44.3 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company reported an EBITDA margin of 16.8 percent and PAT margin of 11.0 percent for Q1 FY27.

Key Drivers

Indigo Paints said its Q1 FY27 consolidated growth was offset by margin headwinds from rising raw-material costs and inventory buildup. Its subsidiary, Apple Chemie India Private Limited, maintained its growth momentum and recorded 40.1 percent growth during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company said both value and volume grew in double digits, while gross margin stood at 45.3 percent despite supply-chain disruptions.

Consolidated basic earnings per share stood at Rs 8.76 in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 5.44 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 12.10 in Q4 FY26. Diluted EPS was Rs 8.72.

FY26 Context

For FY26, Indigo Paints reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,405 crore and net profit of Rs 147.6 crore.

The year included an exceptional expense of Rs 6.1 crore related to the incremental impact of the New Labour Codes. Consolidated profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rs 198.5 crore.

The group operates in the manufacture and sale of paints and allied products and reports a single operating segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.