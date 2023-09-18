 Indigo Paints Automated Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu Commences Commercial Production
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndigo Paints Automated Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu Commences Commercial Production

Indigo Paints Automated Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu Commences Commercial Production

The new manufacturing facility has the capacity to produce over 50,000 KL per annum of water-based paint products.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Indigo Paints Automated Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu Commences Commercial Production | Wikipedia

Indigo Paints Limited's automated manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu commenced its commercial production on September 18, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The new manufacturing facility has the capacity to produce over 50,000 KL per annum of water-based paint products. The state of the art facility is expected to cater to the rising demand for the Company's products.

Indigo Paints allots 19,740 ESOPs

Indigo Paints Limited announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company in a company vide resolution passed last month said the company has allotted in aggregate of 19,740 number of equity shares pursuant to exercise of options under Indigo Paints - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019.

India Paints shares

The shares of Indigo Paints Limited on Monday afternoon at 1:16 am IST were trading at Rs 1,532.60, down by 0.17 per cent.

Read Also
Indigo Paints Allots 19,740 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Inception to Innovation: Know About ShipEase Revolutionizing Logistics Through SaaS and...

From Inception to Innovation: Know About ShipEase Revolutionizing Logistics Through SaaS and...

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Indigo Paints Automated Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu Commences Commercial Production

Indigo Paints Automated Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu Commences Commercial Production

Intellect Announces The Launch Of iGTB Copilot; An AI-powered Commercial & Corporate Banking Suite

Intellect Announces The Launch Of iGTB Copilot; An AI-powered Commercial & Corporate Banking Suite

ICICI Securities Appoints Saravanan Maniraju As Head Of Internal Audit

ICICI Securities Appoints Saravanan Maniraju As Head Of Internal Audit