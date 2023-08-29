Indigo Paints Allots 19,740 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Wikipedia

Indigo Paints Limited on Tuesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company vide resolution passed by circulation on today, has allotted in aggregate of 19,740 number of equity shares pursuant to exercise of options under Indigo Paints - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 4,75,88,282 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 47,58,82,820 to 4,76,08,022 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 47,60,80,220.

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Indigo Paints Limited

The shares of Indigo Paints Limited on Tuesday at 12:05 pm IST were at Rs 1,529.90, up by 1.06 percent.

