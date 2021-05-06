IndiGo airlifts 4,142 oxygen concentrators across country to mitigate shortage

Airline major IndiGo on Wednesday said it has transported a total of 4,142 oxygen concentrators to and across the country.



A total of 2,717 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted from Thailand, China, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Singapore to India, while 1,425 units have been transported domestically between 36 airports.



Besides, the airline has ferried a massive load of other medical supplies to support the country amidst the shortage of medical equipment in the wake of a severe second wave.



"We recognise that having access to oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders has become a life and death situation for many of our fellow countrymen. In this crisis situation, IndiGo is going all out, pursuing every lead, responding to each request, using our offices in every country to scour for oxygen concentrators and cylinders and transporting them to our cities and towns," airline CEO and Whole-time Director Ronojoy Dutta said.



"We will leave no stone unturned in utilizing our aircraft and our highly trained, dedicated employees to secure this critical resource at this time of need."



IndiGo has also transported a total of 1,60,596 kg of COVID vaccine shipments between January 12 to May 3, 2021.