Indices Start In Red Again, As Rising Tension In Middle East Keeps Market On Its Toes

Canva

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday, with Sensex at 71,999.65, down by 489.34 points, and Nifty at 21,832.60, down by 163.25 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,671.40 also down by 398.05 points.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Infosys, Axis Bank and L&T were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.56 against the dollar, losing 0.03 per cent of its value.

Markets on Thursday

The stock markets ended Thursday on a negative note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,488.99, marking a loss of 454.69 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,044.20, down by 103.70 points.

Moreover, Nifty Bank dropped by 355.10 points to settle at 47,129.70.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Powergrid and Infosys were among the major gainers whereas Nestle, Titan Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto and Hindalco were the top gainers. ONGC, Coal India and Apollo Hospital were among the losers.

Here, the recent developments on Nestle's baby products have resulted in sell off at Dalal street as well.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 3.03 to USD 85.76 a barrel at 0802 IST. Brent crude prices rose by USD 3.17 to USD 90.28 a barrel at 0802 IST.

On Thursday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,011.12 losing 11.09 points or 0.22 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 37,775.38 gaining 22.07 points or 0.06 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a decline of 81.87 points or 0.52 per cent to reach 15,601.51.

The Asian indices started in deep Red, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 3.42 per cent to reach 36,778.21, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped 2.90 per cent to crash to 16,150.53 points. South Korea’s KOSPI also observed a drop, as it decreased by 2.74 per cent to reach 2,562.48.