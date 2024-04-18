After A Promising Start, Markets Slump To Red Again; Nestle Struggles Amid Controversy Over Baby Food

File

Stock markets ended Thursday on a negative note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 72,488.99, marking a loss of 454.69 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,044.20, down by 103.70 points.

Moreover, Nifty Bank dropped by 355.10 points to settle at 47,129.70.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Powergrid and Infosys were among the major gainers whereas Nestle, Titan Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto and Hindalco were the top gainers. ONGC, Coal India and Apollo Hospital were among the losers.

Here, the recent developments on Nestle's baby products have resulted in sell off at Dalal street as well.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Thursday, with Sensex at 73,205.93, up by 262.25 points, and Nifty at 22,243.20, up by 95.30 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,777.00 also up by 292.20 points.

From the Sensex pack, Powergrid, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, HCL, Nestle and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.51 against the dollar, losing 0.06 per cent of its value.

Asian Markets

In the Asian markets, major indices ended Thursday' trade in Green. Japan's Nikkei ended the day's trade on a positive note at 38,079.70, gaining 0.31 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended on 16,385.87, sinking 0.82 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korean KOSPI also ended in red, losing 1.95 per cent to reach 2,634.70.