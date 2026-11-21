India’s TV Landscape Gets Bigger And Smarter |

Mumbai: India's television industry has undergone a major transformation, evolving from a limited broadcasting service into a vast network of satellite television, Direct-to-Home (DTH), digital broadcasting and OTT streaming platforms.

According to an official government factsheet released around World Television Day 2026, India's broadcasting ecosystem continues to expand, offering audiences greater access to entertainment, news, education and regional content.

Read Also Did Streaming Platforms Quietly Kill The Magic Of FM Radio Music Discovery?

Doordarshan Expands Reach

Public broadcaster Doordarshan has increased its television channels from 17 in 2010 to 35, reflecting the expansion of public service broadcasting. Meanwhile, DD Free Dish has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from 59 channels to 482 channels, including educational services.

India's private satellite television industry has also grown significantly. The number of permitted channels increased from 603 in 2010–11 to 917 as of March 2026. Of these, 908 channels were available for downlinking, comprising 342 pay channels and 566 free-to-air channels. Among paid television services, 238 channels offered standard-definition content, while 104 provided high-definition broadcasting.

DTH Subscriber Base

India's private pay DTH sector served 4.905 crore active subscribers as of March 31, 2026, highlighting television's continued importance despite growing digital competition. Doordarshan's DTH service provides 100% geographical and population coverage, helping connect households across urban, rural and remote regions.

OTT Platforms Gain Momentum

The rapid adoption of OTT platforms is reshaping India's entertainment landscape by enabling viewers to access content anytime through smartphones, smart televisions and connected devices.

Prasar Bharati entered the digital streaming space with WAVES in November 2024. By November 2026, the government-backed OTT platform had attracted approximately 1.6 crore registered users.

Future Of Broadcasting

As India observes World Television Day on November 21, technological innovation, digital connectivity and changing consumer preferences are expected to drive the next phase of broadcasting growth.

The convergence of traditional television and internet-based streaming is creating a more accessible, competitive and digitally connected media ecosystem.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!