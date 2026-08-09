Did Streaming Platforms Quietly Kill The Magic Of FM Radio Music Discovery?

Even today, when you step into a cab in Mumbai, chances are the driver is no longer tuned into an FM station. Instead, Spotify, YouTube Music or another streaming app fills the car with playlists curated by algorithms that seem to know exactly what should play next. The music is uninterrupted, personalised and remarkably accurate.

For millennials, however, FM radio was never just another medium for listening to songs. It was the quiet companion that sat beside us while we prepared for board exams, finished school projects, revised for college entrances or simply stared out of the window during long summer afternoons. Before smartphones became an extension of our hands and entertainment arrived in endless notifications, FM radio was often the only source of company that did not demand our attention but always had it. There was comfort in not choosing every song, in waiting patiently for a favourite track and in discovering an artist whose name we had never heard before.

Today, music has become infinitely more accessible, but somewhere along the journey, discovery has become increasingly predictable.

Waiting was part of music

The biggest difference between the radio era and the streaming era is not access but anticipation. Waiting for a favourite song to play was once part of the listening experience. Radio jockeys did not merely introduce tracks; they narrated stories, built suspense, recommended forgotten classics and often became trusted companions during commutes and late-night study sessions. Every listener heard the same song at the same time, creating shared cultural moments that stretched far beyond individual playlists.

Singer Jashan Bhumkar has experienced that magic firsthand. His Megh Malhar fusion composition Baadal Ghumad Ke Aaye received extensive FM airplay during the monsoon, while stations also featured interviews explaining the inspiration behind the song.

"I received messages from people across cities who had simply stumbled upon the song while driving or at work," he says. "That kind of discovery still feels incredibly special."

Despite embracing digital platforms, Bhumkar admits that one aspect of radio remains irreplaceable. "I miss the anticipation of waiting for your favourite song to come on, wondering whether it would play during your drive home and feeling an unexpected thrill when it finally did. Every listen felt precious because you could not instantly access everything. Today every song is available immediately, which is wonderful in its own way, but perhaps we have lost a little of the excitement that came from not always being in control of what played next."

Human curator

Long before recommendation engines understood listening behaviour, radio jockeys introduced audiences to music through instinct, storytelling and emotion.

"FM radio was an experience of patience and pleasant surprises—waiting for a favourite song, discovering something unexpected, or hearing an RJ introduce a track with a story," says Sukhesh Madaan, CEO of Envent House of Brands. "It felt human and shared. While streaming platforms have made music more accessible than ever, they have also made it more predictable. Sometimes, what we miss is not the music, but the magic of not knowing what comes next."

That unpredictability shaped an entire generation's musical taste. "Being born in 1997, my teenage years were completely shaped by stumbling upon tracks on the radio or VH1 by total accident," says Rishabh Agrawal, Founder of Toasty Tales Management. "Because you could not simply swipe a song away, you actually sat with it, and that friction is exactly how cult fan communities were built. Today, streaming apps feed us exactly what we already like, trapping us inside our own musical echo chambers. We have traded the joy of being surprised for convenience."

The difference is subtle but significant. Radio asked listeners to trust the person behind the microphone. Streaming asks listeners to trust the machine behind the recommendation.

Has personalisation become a comfort loop?

The dominance of streaming is impossible to ignore. According to IFPI's Global Music Report 2026, there are now more than 837 million paid music streaming subscribers globally, with streaming accounting for over half of recorded music revenues. Never before has so much music been available so effortlessly.

Yet, according to Sanya Bajaj, CEO and Founder of Column Inches, abundance has also changed the way listeners discover music. "As someone who has spent the last decade in communications analysing consumer behaviour and media evolution, I believe FM radio's biggest contribution was never just distribution; it was discovery," she says. "Long before algorithms understood our listening habits, radio jockeys introduced us to songs we were not actively looking for. That element of serendipity shaped our musical taste in ways that today's hyper-personalised platforms often struggle to replicate."

She believes recommendation engines have created what she calls a "comfort loop."

"Personalisation has made music infinitely more accessible and relevant, but recommendation engines are designed to maximise engagement by serving familiar content, making genuine surprises increasingly rare. What we are losing is not access to music because we have never had more of it. We are losing shared cultural moments."

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For Bajaj, the answer is not abandoning technology but making room for the unexpected.

"The future of music should not just be personalised; it should still leave room for happy accidents."

Can algorithms encourage exploration?

While critics worry that recommendation systems reinforce familiar tastes, others believe algorithms have broadened musical discovery in meaningful ways.

Rajat Agrawal, COO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, points out that features such as Discover Weekly, Release Radar, autoplay and personalised recommendations often introduce listeners to artists they would never have encountered otherwise.

"Our music world has become much easier to navigate because streaming platforms allow listeners to instantly search for what they want while also introducing them to artists they may never have found otherwise," he says. "Curated playlists and recommendation systems help listeners discover music suited to different moods, occasions and activities while also expanding listening habits within familiar genres."

Bhumkar agrees that technology itself should not be blamed for changing listening habits.

"Radio, cassettes, MTV, YouTube, streaming and now short-form social media have all shaped music discovery," he says. "The medium changes, but ultimately it is the music that decides what endures. Trends disappear quickly, but songs that genuinely connect with people always find their audience, whether immediately or years later."

Perhaps the debate, then, is not about choosing between radio and streaming because both have transformed music culture in their own ways. It is about asking whether convenience has quietly replaced curiosity.

For many millennials, FM radio was never just a device that played songs. It was that one dependable friend who stayed on while we studied for exams, travelled to tuition classes, cleaned our rooms or simply needed company without conversation. Today, we are surrounded by streaming platforms, podcasts, reels and endless digital entertainment. The choices are richer than ever, and the technology is unquestionably better.

Yet, despite having millions of songs at our fingertips, many still miss that one standalone companion who surprised us without asking what we wanted to hear. The songs that shape our lives are often not the ones we search for, but the ones that find us unexpectedly, and perhaps that is one kind of magic no algorithm should ever completely replace.