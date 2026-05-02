Govt Appoints Lyricist Prasoon Joshi As Chairman Of Prasar Bharati

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New Delhi: Lyricist and Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, has been appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday.

He has been serving as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since 2017. His appointment follows the resignation of Navneet Kumar Sehgal.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said as mentioned in a PIB press release.

He further said, “His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice.”

Prior to his tenure at the CBFC, Joshi served as CEO of McCann World Group India and Chairman of McCann World Group Asia Pacific, a subsidiary of McCann Erickson. He has also been a trustee of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts since 2016.

About Prasar Bharti

Prasar Bharati is India’s statutory autonomous public service broadcaster and the parent body of Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR). It has also launched the Waves OTT platform to strengthen free-to-air OTT services in the spirit of public broadcasting.