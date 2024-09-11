 India's Total Coal Production Reaches 384.07 MT, Grows By 6.36%
India's coal production and supply trends for the period from April to August 2024 show a positive trajectory, despite some short-term variations in the month of August 24, due to above normal precipitation impacting mining and mobility.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Unsplash

India produced 384.07 million tonnes (MT) of coal overall between April and August of 2024, up 6.36 per cent from 361.11 MT in the same period the previous year, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement. However, in August 2024, overall coal production decreased slightly to 62.67 MT, down from 67.76 MT in August 2023.

Coal Production Up By 6%

India's coal production and supply trends for the period from April to August 2024 show a positive trajectory, despite some short-term variations in the month of August 24, due to above normal precipitation impacting mining and mobility.

The Coal sector that continues to provide for most India's energy requirements

The Coal sector that continues to provide for most India's energy requirements

In terms of coal supply across the country during the same period, from April to August 2024, it stood at 412.69 MT, with an increase of 5.17 per cent compared to 392.40 MT during the corresponding period of last year. In August 2024, however, coal supply fell slightly to 69.94 MT, compared to 75.19 MT in August 2023 Coal supply to the power sector remains a key priority.

Between April and August 2024, supply to the power sector reached 338.75 MT, a growth of 4.13 per cent over the 325.33 MT supplied during the same period last year. In August 2024, the supply to the power sector was 58.07 MT, slightly lower than the 61.43 MT recorded in August 2023.

Coal Stocks At Thermal Plants Rise

These results reflect the Ministry of Coal's commitment to ensuring stable coal production and supply to meet the country's energy needs, while addressing the operational challenges in the sector.

These results reflect the Ministry of Coal's commitment to ensuring stable coal production and supply to meet the country's energy needs, while addressing the operational challenges in the sector.

As of 31st August 2024, coal stock levels at thermal power plants saw a significant increase, reaching 37.18 MT, a 32.08 per cent growth compared to 28.15 MT on the same day in 2023.

These results reflect the Ministry of Coal's commitment to ensuring stable coal production and supply to meet the country's energy needs, while addressing the operational challenges in the sector.

The Ministry of Coal said in a statement that remains committed to meeting the country's energy demands through reliable coal production and supply.

