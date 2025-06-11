 India’s Tea Exports Surge Nearly 10%, Reaching 254.67 Million KG
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Tea Exports Surge Nearly 10%, Reaching 254.67 Million KG

India’s Tea Exports Surge Nearly 10%, Reaching 254.67 Million KG

The Tea Board also released provisional data for the period between January and March 2025, where the all-India production during the three months stood marginally higher at 69.22 million kg compared to 67.53 million kg in the preceding similar period year-on-year.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: Tea exports from India increased by 9.92 per cent at 254.67 million kg, from January to December 2024, against 231.69 million kg in the previous calendar year.

According to the latest data released by Tea Board, production in the north Indian estates during calendar 2024 stood at 154.81 million kg, as compared to 141 million kg in the preceding period from January to December 2023, registering a rise of 9.79 per cent year-on-year.

Read Also
5 Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea
article-image

In south India, production volumes from January to December 2024 stood at 99.86 million kg, as against 90.69 million kg in the previous calendar of 2023, registering a rise of 10.11 per cent year-on-year.

Tea Board also released provisional data for the period between January and March 2025, where the all-India production during the three months stood marginally higher at 69.22 million kg compared to 67.53 million kg in the preceding similar period year-on-year.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
Read Also
Domestic Help Spikes Tea Served To Owners, Steals Gold Ornaments In Jabalpur
article-image

The production in north India during the three months, from January to March 2025, stood 14.38 per cent higher at 45.35 million kg over 39.65 million kilograms year-on-year.

For south India, production volumes declined 14.38 per cent to 23.87 million kg from January to March 2025, compared to 27.88 million kg in the preceding period.

 Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints