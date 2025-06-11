India’s Tea Exports Surge Nearly 10%, Reaching 254.67 Million KG

File Image |

Kolkata: Tea exports from India increased by 9.92 per cent at 254.67 million kg, from January to December 2024, against 231.69 million kg in the previous calendar year.

According to the latest data released by Tea Board, production in the north Indian estates during calendar 2024 stood at 154.81 million kg, as compared to 141 million kg in the preceding period from January to December 2023, registering a rise of 9.79 per cent year-on-year.

In south India, production volumes from January to December 2024 stood at 99.86 million kg, as against 90.69 million kg in the previous calendar of 2023, registering a rise of 10.11 per cent year-on-year.

Tea Board also released provisional data for the period between January and March 2025, where the all-India production during the three months stood marginally higher at 69.22 million kg compared to 67.53 million kg in the preceding similar period year-on-year.

The production in north India during the three months, from January to March 2025, stood 14.38 per cent higher at 45.35 million kg over 39.65 million kilograms year-on-year.

For south India, production volumes declined 14.38 per cent to 23.87 million kg from January to March 2025, compared to 27.88 million kg in the preceding period.

