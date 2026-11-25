Basmati | X @ANI

New Delhi: India is unlikely to impose immediate restrictions on non-basmati rice exports over the next month, providing temporary relief to exporters amid growing concerns over rising domestic rice prices, according to the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF).

The federation dismissed reports suggesting imminent export curbs as premature, stating that exporters can continue shipments under the existing policy framework. However, potential export duties or restrictions remain a possibility if domestic prices rise further.

Rice Prices Surge 17%

Domestic non-basmati rice prices have witnessed a sharp increase over the past month, raising concerns over food inflation and supply stability. According to market inputs received by IREF, IR-64 25% broken white rice prices have climbed nearly 17% to ₹33 per kg from ₹28.25 per kg a month ago.

While India's substantial rice reserves provide a cushion against supply disruptions, the Public Distribution System (PDS) continues to protect eligible households through subsidised or free foodgrains. However, robust international demand remains a key factor influencing domestic rice prices.

Export Policy Under Watch

IREF cautioned that a further significant increase in domestic rice prices could trigger a review by the Committee of Ministers, potentially leading to export duties or other regulatory measures. The government remains focused on maintaining domestic food availability and price stability while balancing export interests.

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Exporters Advised Caution

The federation has urged rice exporters to strengthen contractual safeguards against potential policy changes. It recommended incorporating provisions requiring overseas buyers to bear any additional export duties, alongside written acceptance and transparent price adjustment mechanisms.

Exporters have also been advised to review change-in-law and force majeure clauses, avoid excessive inventory accumulation and exercise caution while entering long-term fixed-price contracts. Businesses should align inventory with confirmed orders and realistic shipment schedules while closely monitoring official government notifications and maintaining communication with international buyers.

IREF clarified that its assessment reflects currently available information and does not constitute an official government assurance regarding India's future rice export policy.

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