Nashik: Rice Prices Likely To Rise As Poor Rainfall Hits Paddy Crop In Three Talukas | FP photo |Representative

Nashik: Insufficient rainfall has caused significant damage to paddy crops in Igatpuri, Peth and Trimbakeshwar talukas of Nashik district. Farmers in Igatpuri, a region traditionally known as a hub for paddy cultivation, are deeply concerned about the prospect of a poor harvest. Consequently, rice prices are expected to rise in the near future.

During the current 2026 season, paddy farmers in Igatpuri taluka are receiving record-high prices. An 80 kg sack of paddy is fetching between ₹3,500 and ₹4,000, translating to approximately ₹4,375 to ₹5,000 per quintal. Previously, the price of paddy typically ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹2,800. Given the severity of the drought this year, the Ghoti Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) anticipates that farmers should receive even higher rates.

To address the need for better pricing amid these drought conditions, a coordination meeting between farmers and traders is scheduled for Nov 20 in Ghoti. The meeting aims to foster dialogue between paddy growers and buyers to find constructive solutions to the challenges faced by farmers. The chairman, vice-chairman and entire board of directors of the market committee have urged all paddy farmers in the taluka to attend in large numbers.

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Officials from relevant government departments have also been invited to the meeting to clarify any misconceptions regarding local paddy, including produce from the Peth area, as well as issues concerning quality, marketing and the buying and selling process.

Paddy cultivation is carried out on a large scale across Igatpuri taluka, the western part of Dindori taluka and the Trimbakeshwar and Peth regions. Customers from various talukas in Nashik district, as well as from Pune, Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, travel to Ghoti, Dindori and Vani to purchase rice.

This year, due to scanty rainfall, the paddy crop has suffered significant damage, and the yield is expected to be low. This will affect consumers, who will have to purchase rice at higher prices.