Barda Villagers Allege Public Distribution System Irregularities, Seek Probe In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers and public representatives in Barda Panchayat near Kukshi town have raised questions over alleged irregularities in ration distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS), claiming that the society has remained closed for nearly three months and 579 beneficiaries have not received essential commodities on time.

Sarpanch Pradeep Baghel, district member Pavitra Chauhan and Deputy Sarpanch Ramesh Choyal have sought an investigation into the matter.

According to villagers, wheat and rice meant for Barda Society were released from the Silkuna warehouse on May 12.

They alleged that despite the release, rations were not distributed and questioned the whereabouts of the wheat, rice, salt, and sugar meant for beneficiaries.

A food inspector visited Barda Panchayat on Tuesday. Baghel, Chauhan and Choyal demanded that the society be opened, its stock inspected and the salesman called to the spot.

They alleged that the inspector said action was underway but left for a meeting without opening the society or calling the salesman.

Villagers demanded physical verification of available stock and comparison of the stock register, distribution register and online records with the ration released from the warehouse. They also sought verification of distribution records of all 579 beneficiaries.

They further alleged possible collusion between the food inspector and salesman and demanded an impartial investigation. The allegation has not been independently established.

Villagers demanded disciplinary action against anyone found responsible for negligence or irregularities and timely distribution of rations to eligible beneficiaries.

The allegations are based on statements by villagers and public representatives. The food inspector and salesman could not be contacted for their response.