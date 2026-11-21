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Mumbai: India's port and cargo sector recorded robust growth in October 2026, supported by stronger international trade, rising capital goods shipments and increased coastal cargo movement. However, a JM Financial research report highlighted a widening gap between container volumes and cargo tonnage, suggesting higher transhipment activity and price pressures.

Port Cargo Growth Accelerates

According to JM Financial, combined cargo volumes at India's major and minor ports surged 18.7% year-on-year in October, compared with 6.3% growth in September.

Major ports handled 93.6 million metric tonnes (mmt), registering a 22.5% annual increase. Coastal cargo volumes at major ports jumped 80.8% to a record 31.6 mmt. Minor ports reported 13.8% growth, handling 68.4 mmt, supported by petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) and coal shipments.

India's EXIM Trade Strengthens

India's core export-import (EXIM) trade expanded 32.7% year-on-year in October 2026, driven largely by engineering products, electronics and capital goods. Core exports, excluding petroleum products and precious metals, increased 33.5%, while core imports climbed 32.1%.

Capital goods imports rose 36%, whereas exports registered stronger growth of 44%, reflecting increased movement of industrial equipment and manufactured products.

Container Traffic Signals Divergence

JM Financial highlighted a significant difference between container traffic growth and cargo tonnage. Overall container volumes increased 26.8% year-on-year, while container tonnage grew just 11.8%.

The brokerage linked this divergence to increased transhipment activity, where containers are transferred between vessels before reaching their destinations. Additionally, core trade value growth outpaced cargo tonnage expansion, indicating possible inflationary pressures in electronics and engineering goods.

Coal And Iron Ore Shipments Rise

Bulk commodity shipments also strengthened during October. Coal cargo across major and minor ports increased 15.2% to 37.5 mmt, while iron ore volumes climbed 7.8% to 9.4 mmt.

JM Financial's findings suggest that India's port sector could continue benefiting from resilient external trade, expanding capital goods movement and stronger coastal shipping activity.

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