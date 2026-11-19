India's electronics export basket is expanding beyond smartphones, with strong growth in circuit boards, networking equipment and memory chips | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi, November 19, 2026: India’s electronic goods exports rose 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $31.97 billion during April-September FY27, driven by strong growth in both smartphones and a widening range of non-smartphone electronic products, an official factsheet said on Thursday.

Smartphones remained the largest export category, with shipments rising 35.8 per cent to $18.17 billion from $13.38 billion a year earlier. However, their share in total electronics exports moderated to 56.8 per cent from 60.3 per cent, reflecting faster growth in other electronics segments.

Non-Smartphone Exports Gain Share

Non-smartphone electronics exports rose 56.5 per cent to $13.79 billion from $8.81 billion, raising their contribution to total electronic goods exports to 43.2 per cent, the statement noted.

Strong export growth across these segments, with markets including Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia, reflects the broadening of India’s electronics export basket and growing presence in global markets, the statement noted.

The export data indicates an increasingly diversified electronics export base spanning components, communication equipment, memory products and storage devices.

Printed Circuit Board Exports Surge

Among the fastest-growing categories, exports of mounted printed circuit boards grew 3,219 per cent to $2.10 billion from $63.3 million. Singapore emerged as the dominant destination, accounting for $1.87 billion of exports, followed by China at $111.5 million.

Exports of populated or stuffed printed circuit boards also expanded strongly, increasing from $213.7 million to $864.1 million, a growth of 304 per cent. China was the leading market at $789.2 million, while exports to Hong Kong increased from $5.9 million to $25.3 million.

Network Equipment And Memory Chip Exports Rise

Network transmission and routing equipment exports nearly doubled to $1.45 billion from $732.9 million, led by Hong Kong, where exports rose from $264.7 million to $857.7 million. The United States and the Netherlands were also important markets at $130.9 million and $124.4 million, respectively.

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Memory integrated circuit exports recorded a 2,333 per cent surge to $562.4 million from $23.1 million. Malaysia emerged as the largest destination at $390.8 million, followed by Singapore at $102.4 million and Hong Kong at $25.2 million.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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