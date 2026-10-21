Nandgaon Villagers Oppose Proposed Jindal Port Cargo Road, Demand Project Cancellation Over Farmland And Pollution Concerns | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: Residents of Nandgaon village have strongly opposed the proposed cargo transportation road planned through their village for the Jindal port project, citing concerns over the loss of fertile agricultural land, environmental degradation, rising pollution and threats to drinking water sources. Fearing that heavy vehicle movement could also increase the risk of accidents, villagers have demanded the cancellation of both the proposed road and the port project.

Memorandum Submitted To Collector

On October 16, residents submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, urging the administration to scrap the proposal and suspend related works. Their stand is that development should not come at the cost of the village’s agricultural livelihood, environment and natural resources.

The proposed road is intended to facilitate cargo transportation and support the expansion of the Jindal port. However, villagers fear that the project could require the acquisition of fertile farmland, directly affecting farmers and families dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. They have expressed concern that the loss of cultivable land could threaten their economic security and potentially lead to displacement.

Pollution, Environmental Damage Feared

Residents have also raised concerns over the environmental impact of increased heavy vehicle traffic. They fear that the movement of goods vehicles could significantly increase dust, exhaust emissions and noise pollution, adversely affecting public health and the local environment. The proposed road construction and port-related activities could also result in tree felling and damage to local biodiversity, including birds and other elements of the natural ecosystem.

Another major concern is the safety of villagers, particularly children, women and senior citizens. Residents fear that round-the-clock movement of heavy vehicles could increase the likelihood of road accidents and make village roads less safe for local commuters.

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The memorandum also highlights the potential risk of contamination of wells, borewells and other natural water sources. Villagers have urged the administration to assess these concerns and prevent damage to essential natural resources before proceeding with the project.

Among their key demands are the cancellation of the proposed port and the cargo road passing through Nandgaon, an immediate halt to related construction activities, and a direct meeting with villagers to hear their objections and grievances. They have called on the District Collector and the tehsildar to intervene and take appropriate action.

The villagers maintain that their concerns regarding agriculture, environmental protection, water security and public safety must be addressed before any further steps are taken towards implementing the proposed project.

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