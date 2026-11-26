India Office Real Estate Market | File photo

Mumbai: India's commercial real estate market could witness significant expansion as growing workforce formalisation and changing workplace requirements fuel demand for office space. The country's eight largest office markets may require an additional 260 million square feet (MSF), according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.

The study analysed over 3.4 crore professional profiles across 19 Tier I and Tier II cities to understand employment trends, talent concentration and emerging commercial property requirements.

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Office Space Demand Set To Expand

India's eight leading office markets currently have approximately 1,012 MSF of Grade A and Grade B office inventory, accommodating 1.27 crore professionals at an average workplace density of nearly 80 square feet per person.

Increasing this benchmark to 100 square feet would raise the estimated requirement to 1,272 MSF, creating a potential additional demand of 260 MSF. The report clarified that the projection represents a modelled requirement rather than an existing office space shortage.

Workforce Formalisation Fuels Growth

The baseline assessment assumes 75% workforce formalisation across IT, banking, financial services, insurance and professional services, alongside 25% in other industries.

If formal office participation in non-core sectors increases to 40%, the additional space requirement could reach 348 MSF. Across different scenarios, projected requirements range between 81 MSF and 557 MSF.

Bengaluru, Mumbai Lead Talent Concentration

Bengaluru leads India's professional talent pool with 57.8 lakh professionals, followed by Mumbai at 53.7 lakh and Delhi-NCR at 50.1 lakh.

Meanwhile, Tier II cities are emerging as promising commercial real estate destinations, with hiring growth nearly two to three times faster than major metropolitan markets. Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore and Bhubaneswar have been identified as potential office expansion hubs.

Commercial Realty Outlook

India's Grade A office development pipeline through 2029 stands at approximately 262 MSF, including 247 MSF across Tier I markets and 15 MSF in Tier II cities.

However, Cushman & Wakefield cautioned that the development pipeline and projected requirements differ in geographical coverage and inventory classifications.

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