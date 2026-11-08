Mumbai: MMRDA Bars New Compound Walls In BKC To Improve Walkability Amid 32 Per Cent Office Space Expansion

MMRDA plans to make Bandra-Kurla Complex more pedestrian-friendly by restricting compound walls around new commercial developments | File photo

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: With Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) preparing for a major expansion in office space, with several offices under construction, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to make the business district more pedestrian-friendly by restricting the construction of compound walls around new developments. MMRDA is the special planning authority in BKC.

The move is aimed at restoring BKC's original planning vision, which envisaged a business district where people could walk freely between offices, commercial establishments and public spaces instead of being forced onto roads or taking longer routes around individual buildings.

The district currently sees a daily footfall of more than 2.5 lakh people and is expected to witness a significant rise in office space over the next three years.

In fact, the MMRDA has also projected Rs 11,177 crore in revenue from land monetisation, including land parcels in BKC and other places.

BKC Office Space Projected To Grow By 32 Per Cent

As per JLL's April 2026 report, BKC Commercial Office Market Report, the district's office stock is projected to increase by 32 per cent, from 20.4 million sq ft in 2026 to 26.9 million sq ft by 2029. This follows nearly five years of limited additions to commercial office space.

The report projects office stock to reach 22.5 million sq ft in 2027, 26 million sq ft in 2028 and 26.9 million sq ft in 2029.

MMRDA Seeks Voluntary Removal Of Existing Walls

Explaining the authority's approach, an MMRDA official said BKC was originally designed with walkability in mind, but the concept gradually lost its relevance as buildings began constructing compound walls, particularly after the 26/11 terror attacks, citing security concerns.

The authority is urging existing establishments to voluntarily remove compound walls, as it cannot dismantle barriers previously permitted, an official said.

Also Watch:

Infrastructure Projects To Drive Commercial Growth

The JLL report also identifies infrastructure improvements as important drivers of BKC's next phase of commercial growth. These include the Dharavi redevelopment project, which will also have new commercial establishments apart from rehabilitation of original occupants; Mithi River waterfront development, which will boost tourism; Metro connectivity; and the proposed shift of the Bombay High Court to BKC, among others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/