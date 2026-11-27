India’s non-alcoholic beverage market |

Mumbai: India’s non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage market is projected to reach ₹2.56 lakh crore by FY30, supported by changing consumer preferences, rising health awareness and growing demand for functional beverages, according to a report.

The industry, valued at ₹1.40 lakh crore in FY26, is expected to register annual growth of around 13%, as consumers increasingly move beyond conventional refreshments towards nutrition-oriented beverages.

Energy Drinks, Advanced Hydration Lead Growth

Energy drinks and advanced hydration products are emerging as major growth engines for India's beverage industry. According to Dolat Capital, the energy drinks segment is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% between FY26 and FY31.

Its market size is expected to increase from ₹9,300 crore in FY26 to ₹29,000 crore by FY30. Meanwhile, the advanced hydration segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 30.2%, with its market value rising from ₹4,200 crore to ₹15,800 crore by FY30.

Protein Beverages Gain Consumer Traction

India’s protein beverage market is also witnessing a transformation as manufacturers introduce convenient, ready-to-drink alternatives to traditional nutritional supplements. Companies are increasingly targeting everyday consumers seeking protein-rich drinks, electrolyte replenishment and recovery solutions.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Tata Consumer Products have entered the advanced hydration category, strengthening competition in the fast-growing functional beverage market.

FMCG Companies Expand Beverage Portfolios

Growing consumer preference for healthier alternatives is encouraging FMCG companies to introduce low-sugar and zero-sugar beverages. Varun Beverages has expanded its product portfolio with Ad Rush in the mid-priced energy drink category and Evervess in the premium mixers segment.

Consumer goods manufacturers are also diversifying into protein-rich foods, convenient ready-to-eat products and ingredient-focused personal care offerings.

Premiumisation Shapes Industry Outlook

Dolat Capital highlighted that health-conscious consumption, premiumisation and product innovation are reshaping India's broader consumer goods landscape.

With functional beverages gaining popularity, companies are exploring new revenue opportunities beyond traditional product categories, positioning themselves to capitalise on evolving consumer preferences and the growing demand for value-added nutritional products.

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