 Mumbai Emerges As Premium Retail Hub, Mall Rents Touch ₹777 Per Sq Ft Amid 15–20% Annual Growth
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Mumbai Emerges As Premium Retail Hub, Mall Rents Touch ₹777 Per Sq Ft Amid 15–20% Annual Growth

India’s premium retail real estate market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising demand and low vacancy levels in top malls. According to an ANAROCK and Images Group report, Mumbai Metropolitan Region has emerged as a leading retail hub, with Phoenix Palladium and Jio World Drive commanding rents up to ₹777 per sq ft. Mumbai also recorded the highest annual mall rental growth of 15-20%.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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Mumbai Emerges As Premium Retail Hub, Mall Rents Touch ₹777 Per Sq Ft Amid 15–20% Annual Growth | file pic

Mumbai: India’s premium retail real estate market is witnessing strong demand and shrinking vacancy levels, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerging as one of the country’s fastestgrowing retail hubs, according to a report released by ANAROCK Group and Images Group in Mumbai.

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The report mentions that in Mumbai, the Phoenix Palladium and Jio World Drive continue to set benchmarks, with premium monthly mall rents reaching as high as ₹777/sq ft.

As per the report, Grade A/A+ malls in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are operating at near-full occupancy levels amid rising demand. While Delhi-NCR recorded vacancy levels of just 0-2% across Grade A/A+ malls, Mumbai saw the sharpest rental appreciation in the country, with mall rentals increasing by around 15-20% year-on-year.

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