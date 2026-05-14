Mumbai Emerges As Premium Retail Hub, Mall Rents Touch ₹777 Per Sq Ft Amid 15–20% Annual Growth | file pic

Mumbai: India’s premium retail real estate market is witnessing strong demand and shrinking vacancy levels, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerging as one of the country’s fastestgrowing retail hubs, according to a report released by ANAROCK Group and Images Group in Mumbai.

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The report mentions that in Mumbai, the Phoenix Palladium and Jio World Drive continue to set benchmarks, with premium monthly mall rents reaching as high as ₹777/sq ft.

As per the report, Grade A/A+ malls in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are operating at near-full occupancy levels amid rising demand. While Delhi-NCR recorded vacancy levels of just 0-2% across Grade A/A+ malls, Mumbai saw the sharpest rental appreciation in the country, with mall rentals increasing by around 15-20% year-on-year.