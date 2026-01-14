 India's Job Market Gains Momentum: 15% YoY Hiring Rise, AI Drives 2.9 Lakh Roles, 32% Growth Projected For 2026
India's hiring activity increased 15% year-on-year and 5% month-on-month in December 2025, transitioning from cautious recovery to measured expansion, per foundit Insights Tracker. AI dominated with 2,90,256 roles posted in 2025, led by IT-Software (37%) and BFSI (15.8%). AI hiring is forecast to grow 32% in 2026 to nearly 3.8 lakh roles. Bengaluru topped AI jobs.

Mumbai: Hiring activity rose 15 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent sequentially in December 2025, indicating the job market is moving from a cautious recovery phase to measured expansion, a report said on Tuesday. Artificial intelligence emerged as the defining hiring force of the year, with 2,90,256 AI-linked roles posted in 2025.

India's job market closed 2025 with renewed confidence, with hiring activity rising by 5 per cent month-on-month and 15 per cent year-on-year, signalling a clear shift from cautious recovery to measured expansion, according to the Insights Tracker report by foundit (formerly Monster APAC and ME). This momentum is set to accelerate further, with AI hiring projected to grow 32 per cent year-on-year in 2026 to nearly 3.8 lakh roles, the report added.

When it came to geographies, Bengaluru retained leadership with a 26 per cent share of AI jobs (32 per cent) year-on-year, it said. Hyderabad recorded the fastest tier I growth at 35 per cent, while Jaipur (40 per cent), Indore (38 per cent), and Mysuru (36 per cent) led tier II gains, the report added. 

