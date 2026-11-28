GDP | Representational Image

Mumbai: India’s economy is expected to enter FY28 on a strong footing, driven by resilient domestic consumption, sustained investments and robust services sector activity, despite inflationary pressures and tighter monetary conditions, according to a report by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC).

The report projected India's real GDP growth at 6.8% in FY28, compared with 7.2% in FY27, reflecting less favourable base effects and the impact of monetary tightening.

Domestic Demand To Support Economic Growth

Strong private consumption, fixed investments and the government's continued infrastructure spending are expected to remain key pillars of India's economic resilience. Favourable credit conditions, manufacturing expansion and sustained services sector growth are also likely to cushion the economy against external uncertainties.

OCBC expects domestic demand to remain the primary growth driver during the first half of 2027, helping India navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Inflation Remains A Key Concern

The report projected Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.1% in FY28, marginally lower than 5.3% in FY27. Elevated food and energy prices, coupled with limited fiscal flexibility, could necessitate relatively tight monetary policy conditions during the first half of 2027.

However, India's current account deficit is expected to narrow significantly to 0.8% of GDP in FY28 from 2.1% in FY27, indicating an improvement in the country's external balances.

Monsoon Risks Could Hurt Rural Demand

A deficient southwest monsoon and strong El Nino conditions could adversely affect agricultural production, Rabi crop output and rural consumption.

Higher input costs and tighter monetary conditions may further moderate economic activity, potentially weakening consumption growth across rural markets.

India’s Growth Outlook Remains Resilient

Despite emerging challenges, OCBC expects a moderation in economic momentum rather than a sharp slowdown. Continued public and private capital expenditure, manufacturing growth and structural strength in the services sector are likely to keep India's GDP growth close to 7%.

The report underscores India's ability to withstand monetary tightening, with strong domestic economic fundamentals providing a substantial cushion against inflationary pressures and broader global economic uncertainties.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!