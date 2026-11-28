India’s $85 Trillion Global Trade Ambition |

Mumbai: India’s preferential access to international markets is expected to reach $85 trillion over the next 12–18 months, covering nearly 76% of global GDP, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

India’s preferential market access has already expanded from $10 trillion a few years ago to $70 trillion, supported by bilateral and multilateral trade engagements across eight to nine geographies.

FTAs To Boost Export Opportunities

The Commerce Ministry organised outreach programmes in Jaipur and Dehradun to help exporters, entrepreneurs and MSMEs capitalise on opportunities emerging from Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal encouraged businesses to explore international exhibitions, overseas supply chains and cross-border e-commerce to strengthen their global presence. The Export Promotion Mission (EPM) will support businesses through export credit, certification, overseas warehousing and logistics assistance.

India Targets $1 Trillion In Exports

India’s merchandise and services exports reached $568.84 billion during April–October 2026, registering growth of 16.66%. The country has set an ambitious export target of $1 trillion for FY27.

In October, handicraft exports surged 55.22%, followed by gems and jewellery at 40.06%, carpets at 20.64% and readymade garments at 20.33%. Rajasthan, which recorded exports worth $11.18 billion in FY26, aims to achieve exports of ₹1.5 lakh crore by 2029.

Trade Agreements To Drive Investment

India’s trade agreement with New Zealand provides 100% duty-free market access, creating opportunities for MSMEs, farmers, artisans and women entrepreneurs. The UK trade agreement is expected to generate employment opportunities across labour-intensive industries.

Meanwhile, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement envisages $100 billion in investments and the creation of one million jobs over 15 years.

MSMEs Eye Global Expansion

Uttarakhand’s exports increased from ₹10,836 crore in FY18 to ₹13,802 crore in FY26, driven by pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, food processing and handicrafts. The state has also approved 6,932 projects involving investments worth ₹70,397 crore over the past three years.

The government has urged exporters to utilise the Trade Connect portal and engage with Indian missions abroad to identify emerging business opportunities.

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