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New Delhi: India’s gold loan market witnessed robust expansion in September 2026, with outstanding loans surging 60.6% year-on-year to ₹23.3 lakh crore, reflecting growing demand for gold-backed financing. Active gold loan accounts increased 14% to 10.2 crore, according to a report by CRIF Credit Information Services.

The findings highlight the increasing significance of gold loans within India's retail lending ecosystem.

Portfolio Expansion

Gold loans accounted for 12.6% of India’s ₹185.2 lakh crore retail loan portfolio in September 2026. The outstanding gold loan portfolio more than doubled from ₹10.7 lakh crore in September 2024, while active loan accounts increased from 8.1 crore to 10.2 crore.

Priority-sector gold loans reached ₹8.2 lakh crore, representing 35.1% of the overall gold loan portfolio. The substantial difference between portfolio growth and account additions suggests that borrowers are increasingly opting for higher-value loans against their gold assets.

Larger Borrowings

Gold loan originations in Q2 FY27 reached ₹8.15 lakh crore, registering annual growth of 27.2%. However, origination volumes declined 4.1% year-on-year to 369.4 lakh accounts, while recording a sequential contraction of 0.9%.

The divergence indicates a significant increase in average gold loan ticket sizes, despite moderation in fresh loan account additions.

Women Borrowers

India’s gold loan borrower base expanded from 3.7 crore in September 2023 to 5.6 crore in September 2026, registering a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

Women borrowers recorded a stronger CAGR of 16%, reaching 2.4 crore. Meanwhile, borrowers from Tier III and smaller cities increased at a CAGR of 16.1% to 3.7 crore, highlighting the growing penetration of secured credit beyond metropolitan markets.

Credit Risks

Despite strong lending growth, credit risk indicators presented a mixed picture. Portfolio at Risk for loans overdue between 31 and 180 days improved from 2% to 1.7% over the past year.

However, the longer-duration risk indicator increased sequentially by 0.4 percentage points. The proportion of very high-risk borrowers also climbed from 14.8% in September 2024 to 16.7% in September 2026, underscoring the importance of prudent lending and effective risk management.

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