HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Delivers 18.37% CAGR, Rs 10,000 Monthly SIP Grows To Rs 22.96 Crore

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund delivered 18.37 percent CAGR since inception. |

Mumbai: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.37 percent since inception, with a Rs 10,000 monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) growing to approximately Rs 22.96 crore as of August 31, 2026.

The scheme was launched on January 1, 1995, and has completed more than three decades across multiple equity market cycles, HDFC Asset Management Company said.

Rs 1 Lakh Becomes Rs 2 Crore

A lump-sum investment of Rs 1 lakh made at the fund's inception would have grown to approximately Rs 2 crore by August 31, 2026.

In comparison, the same amount linked to the NIFTY 500 Index (TRI) would have grown to approximately Rs 37.71 lakh.

The Regular Plan-Growth Option delivered a 17.69 percent CAGR over the five-year period ended August 31, 2026.

Three Decades Of Performance

According to HDFC AMC, the fund outperformed the NIFTY 500 Index (TRI) in 21 out of 31 calendar years.

Its daily rolling-return analysis since inception showed that the scheme generated a CAGR exceeding 10 percent in 96 percent of instances for investment periods longer than 10 years.

The fund invests across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies, following a market-cap-agnostic strategy.

Its investment framework focuses on valuation discipline, business fundamentals, management quality, diversification and companies possessing sustainable competitive advantages.

Who Manages The Fund?

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is currently managed by Amit Ganatra, who has managed the scheme since February 1, 2026.

Bhagyesh Kagalkar manages the scheme's gold and silver instruments with effect from August 26, 2026.

HDFC AMC Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot said the fund's track record spans more than three decades and several market cycles, supported by a research-driven investment philosophy aimed at long-term wealth creation.

Investors should note that historical returns may not be sustained in future and do not guarantee future performance.